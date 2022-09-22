SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 695,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,638,000 after acquiring an additional 349,794 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 411,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 395,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTM stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 40,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $59.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.