SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SPGM stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $58.97.
