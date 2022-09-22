SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.33

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 363064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 608.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

