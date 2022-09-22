SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 217,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 8,846,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

