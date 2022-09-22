SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,303 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 16.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.37% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $97,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $37,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $302.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

