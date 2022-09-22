Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,147 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 2.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 6,546,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,322. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

