Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison Buys 1,000 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director David G. Ellison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a market cap of $343.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.88.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.