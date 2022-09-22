Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison Buys 1,000 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director David G. Ellison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a market cap of $343.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.