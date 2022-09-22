Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.22

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 2662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sonos

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,695. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sonos by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 63,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sonos by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 249,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 133,907 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.