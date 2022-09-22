Solrise Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,342.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $40,342.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00608161 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00869378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,365,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

