Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Research analysts at Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.72 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Snowflake by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

