Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $10.33

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $10.03. Snap One shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap One by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.