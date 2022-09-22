Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,898. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 162.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 244.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

