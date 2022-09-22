Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Ian Watt Acquires 10,000 Shares

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Rating) insider Ian Watt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of A$54,790.00 ($38,314.69).

Ian Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Ian Watt acquired 10,000 shares of Smartgroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.92 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of A$59,200.00 ($41,398.60).

Smartgroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Smartgroup Cuts Dividend

Smartgroup Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Smartgroup’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

