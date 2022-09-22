SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Research Coverage Started at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWYUF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.04.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:CWYUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.