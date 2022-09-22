Smart Money Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 523,269 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.