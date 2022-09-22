Smart Money Group LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $117.81. 100,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,711. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

