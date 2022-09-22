Smart Money Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.47. The stock had a trading volume of 263,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

