Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.05 and last traded at C$14.14. Approximately 73,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 160,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.