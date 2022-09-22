Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Down 0.6%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €64.40 ($65.71) and last traded at €65.35 ($66.68). 43,935 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.75 ($67.09).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.99 and its 200-day moving average is €81.29.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

