Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 90 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.18. The stock had a trading volume of 193,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.65 and its 200 day moving average is $304.11. The firm has a market cap of $294.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 543,125 shares of company stock valued at $178,307,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

