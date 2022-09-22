Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 62 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,505. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.69 and its 200 day moving average is $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

