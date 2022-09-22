Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 566 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.68. 25,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

