Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. 189,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,221. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

