Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.80 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

