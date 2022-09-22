Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 574 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 3.6 %

AXP stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.36. 177,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,691. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.