Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

SYY opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

