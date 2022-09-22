Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519,266 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

