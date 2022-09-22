Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,851 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 738.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

