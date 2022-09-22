Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,425 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.89% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $37,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 966,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 480,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.