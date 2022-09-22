Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 549.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $126,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $227.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

