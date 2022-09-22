Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

