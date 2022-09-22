Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.26. 1,200,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,607,965. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

