Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,630 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.15. 72,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,891. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

