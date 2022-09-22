Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

