Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,014 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,587,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

