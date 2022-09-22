Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading Down 0.9%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 228,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,083,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Sidus Space Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space

Sidus Space Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Featured Stories

