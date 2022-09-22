Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading Down 0.9%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 228,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,083,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Sidus Space Stock Down 9.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Sidus Space Company Profile
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.
