Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Rises By 7.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,489,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,750,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 14,551.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,468,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,483,000 after buying an additional 19,335,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,120,000 after buying an additional 3,459,651 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 32,484,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,859,000 after buying an additional 1,944,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 198.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,873,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after buying an additional 1,911,419 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

