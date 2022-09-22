Short Interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Increases By 7.4%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 14,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,468,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KHC opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

