Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expands By 7.8%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Pulmonx by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 66,707 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $24,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Pulmonx by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 336,980 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

