Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expands By 7.8%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.
Insider Transactions at Pulmonx
In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
Pulmonx Price Performance
Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $45.49.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.