Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Increases By 6.7%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading

