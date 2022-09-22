Short Interest in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Expands By 7.2%

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE J opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

