Short Interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expands By 7.9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $717.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,582,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,616,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 212,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,335,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

