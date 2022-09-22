Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.04

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 704973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $3,862,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

