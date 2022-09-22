SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Now Covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SES from €9.60 ($9.80) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of SES stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. SES has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

