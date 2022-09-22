ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $553.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $597.41.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $401.43 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $401.39 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.13, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,267,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,980.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

