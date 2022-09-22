Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Down 8.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.82. 47,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 930,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Service Properties Trust Stock Down 7.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $975.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.
Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
