Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Down 8.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.82. 47,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 930,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $975.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

