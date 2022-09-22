Serum (SRM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.89 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Serum has a total market cap of $194.48 million and approximately $26.89 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00004006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00528591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00899637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

