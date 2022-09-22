Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Kadant Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Tuesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $175.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant has a 12-month low of $165.37 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

