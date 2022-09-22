Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
STX opened at $59.19 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
