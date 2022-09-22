Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $50,600.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of DNMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 927,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,361. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

